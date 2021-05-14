FY2022 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut by Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.14. 2,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,199. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $531.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after buying an additional 530,489 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 164,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

