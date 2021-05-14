FY2022 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Decreased by William Blair

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.