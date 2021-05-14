FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Decreased by Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XENE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $688.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

