Gabriel L. Ellisor Sells 5,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $66,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. On average, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

