Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

