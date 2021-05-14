GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Head-To-Head Review

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GAN alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Alphabet 0 2 41 0 2.95

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.15%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $2,498.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Alphabet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GAN and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 20.97 $1.79 million N/A N/A Alphabet $161.86 billion 9.23 $34.34 billion $51.56 43.23

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46% Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

Summary

Alphabet beats GAN on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.