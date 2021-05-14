Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

LOW traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.34. 90,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

