Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Motco lifted its position in UGI by 10,622.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.