Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 709.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 122,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 107,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 580,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 174,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001,809. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.