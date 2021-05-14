Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. 51,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

