Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,653. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

