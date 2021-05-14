Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. 534,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,950,342. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

