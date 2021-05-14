Garrison Point Capital LLC Purchases 109,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises about 11.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. PGGM Investments grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,869. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

