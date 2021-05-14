Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Kenneth Allard Sells 1,598 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.10. The stock had a trading volume of 385,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,801. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

