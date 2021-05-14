Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Gartner stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.45. Gartner has a 1-year low of $106.60 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,056 shares of company stock worth $21,754,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

