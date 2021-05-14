Gary B. Moore Buys 377 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $296.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $414,484,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $101,347,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.