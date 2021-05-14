Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

GTES stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 731,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

