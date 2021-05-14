GateToken Price Tops $10.17 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. GateToken has a market cap of $799.63 million and approximately $140.49 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00020031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 57.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00090488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.01098962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00113728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063747 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,655,577 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

