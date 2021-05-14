GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Insider Sells $1,083,386.32 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James M. Conniff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GATX alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00.

NYSE GATX opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,327,000.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.