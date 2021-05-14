GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

