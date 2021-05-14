Geier Asset Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

HD stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

