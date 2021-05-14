General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.88.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $191.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.80. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

