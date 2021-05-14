Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Generation Bio news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787 in the last ninety days.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

