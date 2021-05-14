Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

