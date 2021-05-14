Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

In other news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

