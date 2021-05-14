George M. Lynch Sells 3,056 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
