George R. Nethercutt, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 182,416 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

