George W. Lemaitre Sells 20,951 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George W. Lemaitre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,180,862.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,903. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

