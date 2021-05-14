Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,343,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,813,752. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. Noble Financial boosted their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

