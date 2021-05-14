Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $5.07. Gevo shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 163,238 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

