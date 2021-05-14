Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $77.56 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

