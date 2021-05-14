Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after buying an additional 236,256 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,449,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,434,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

