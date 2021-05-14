GINcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $278.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1,098% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $477,821.51 and $278.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 1,201.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,905.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.74 or 0.08069397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.03 or 0.02595082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.10 or 0.00650419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00202697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00816503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.60 or 0.00673014 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00619911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007588 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.