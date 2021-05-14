Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of -190.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

