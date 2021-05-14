Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 576,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $630.48 million, a PE ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $23.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAND. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

