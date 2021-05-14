Glanbia (LON:GLB) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Credit Suisse Group

Glanbia (LON:GLB) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GLB opened at GBX 13.60 ($0.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a €0.16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Glanbia’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

