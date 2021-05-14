Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GLAPF opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

