Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,983 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

MLPA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

