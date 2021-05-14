Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.44 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.89.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.53. 271,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average is $208.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

