goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

GSY stock opened at C$142.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$43.07 and a 12 month high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,964 shares in the company, valued at C$9,110,386.71. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.