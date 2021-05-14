GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Given New $3.60 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.60 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GLGDF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 342,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,352. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

