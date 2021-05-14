GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,019. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

