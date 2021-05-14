Gold Poker (GPKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,333.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $26,661.47 and approximately $1,333.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.00625250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00238370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005138 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.76 or 0.01177381 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

