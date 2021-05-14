GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

GPRO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 4,116,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,182,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

