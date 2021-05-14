Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.31.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$79.11 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$62.12 and a 12 month high of C$81.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$78.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

