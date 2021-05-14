Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,215 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 83,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.40 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

