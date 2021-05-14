Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $584.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $240.34 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.45 and its 200-day moving average is $529.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

