Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

