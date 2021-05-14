Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

