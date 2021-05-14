Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 104,851 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

PFF opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

